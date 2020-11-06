‘Infodemic’ hinders coronavirus fight; Wisconsin eclipses 6,000 daily infections — 11/6/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
Today we highlight a pair of stories examining the dangerous consequences of misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
WisContext reporter Will Cushman examines how misinformation about COVID-19 is rapidly spreading across Wisconsin as a polarized populace increasingly takes cues from social media. As a result, officials must simultaneously defeat a pandemic and a parallel “infodemic” of false and misleading claims that downplay the severity of the disease.
In a separate story, Cushman looks at real and perceived imperfections in data that have fueled arguments from skeptics of public health regulations and muddled the public’s understanding of the pandemic.
Cushman reported the stories in collaboration with Wisconsin Watch. Contributing to the reporting was Howard Hardee, a Madison-based freelance reporter and fellow for First Draft, an organization that trains journalists to detect and report on disinformation.
The report comes as Wisconsin set a new record for COVID-19 infections Friday (6,141), according to the Department of Health Services. The agency also reported 62 new deaths related to the disease, the second-highest daily death toll on record, pushing Wisconsin to 2,256 deaths during the pandemic.
Top Stories
‘Infodemic’ complicates Wisconsin’s public health fight against coronavirus — WisContext/Wisconsin Watch
Wisconsin’s plentiful COVID-19 data fuels insights, confusion as health officials learn on the fly — WisContext/Wisconsin Watch
Appeals court rules Wisconsin indoor gathering limits are ‘invalid and unenforceable,’ on same day order expires — Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages — Associated Press
Amid surging COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, Dane County public health officials urge work from home— Wisconsin State Journal
Why Wisconsin football has canceled games due to COVID-19 while other Big Ten teams play on Wisconsin State Journal
Nearly every Northland county sets infection records; steepest rise in Carlton County — Duluth News Tribune
Two Taylor County mink farms under quarantine after more than 5,000 animals died from COVID-19 — Green Bay Press Gazette
‘Surge testing center’ at UW-Oshkosh aims to slow spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin with rapid results testing free and open to public — Oshkosh Northwestern
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Quotable
Data to note
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin’s startling trends in COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Street Angels tackles Milwaukee homelessness during health crisis — Spectrum News 1