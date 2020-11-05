Childhood lead testing in Milwaukee plummets during pandemic — 11/5/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight a story from our partners at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service about a less obvious side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic: a plunge in childhood lead testing.
Milwaukee has seen a 39% decline in tests performed during the pandemic and a 27% drop in the number of children tested for lead, Edgar Mendez reports.
The trend comes as parents are keeping children out of clinics due to the pandemic and workers are visiting fewer homes to conduct lead assessments, Mendez reports.
Lead is a neurotoxin that damages development of the brain and nervous system, particularly in young children. Mendez reports that about 9% of Milwaukee children younger than 5 who were tested in 2018 had blood lead levels above the threshold at which the federal Centers for Disease Control recommends intervention.
“Fueling more concerns are the rising number of children spending more time at home due to virtual schooling and other factors, and that older homes and buildings are primary sources of lead exposure,” Mendez reports.
DHS on Thursday reported nearly 6,000 new infections of COVID-19 — for the second day in a row. The agency also reported 38 additional deaths from disease, bringing the state’s pandemic death toll to 2,194.
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin’s startling trends in COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations.
How Wisconsin women are navigating the ‘shecession’ — the COVID-19 crush that has disproportionately affected women’s jobs and lives — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel