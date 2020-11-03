On Election Day and beyond, our independent, fact-checked news strengthens democracy

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
Today, as the counting of Wisconsin ballots (at last) begins, we celebrate democracy — and your efforts as engaged citizens who keep it alive by being informed, by voting, and by supporting fact-checked, independent journalism!
In the past few weeks alone, we’ve exposed the partisan messaging that’s created confusion leading to the highest COVID-19 surge in Wisconsin, done deep dives into the frequent changes to absentee ballots and polling, and, in our collaboration with WPR, chronicled the lives of Wisconsinites as they navigate life through the pandemic and our often-toxic political environment.
Today, if you have time while awaiting election returns, please view our new 10-minute documentary, “Metcalfe Park: Black Vote Rising!” produced by 371 Productions in collaboration with Wisconsin Watch and The Intercept. The film and our investigative report couldn’t be more timely: They show how a Milwaukee mother-daughter team organizes their Black community to vote despite COVID-19 fears, a powerful disinformation campaign and GOP-led changes that have made it harder for many Wisconsin residents to vote.
As you may know, our journalism is guided by three principles: Protect the vulnerable. Expose wrongdoing. Explore solutions.
We depend on donations from individuals like you to sustain our independent yet innovative journalism. We are able to do this critical reporting for you, because of you.
NewsMatch and generous members of our Watchdog Club have established a $75,000 fund to encourage you to match this amount by the end of the year! Monthly donations will be matched by NewsMatch 12x your monthly contribution.
Can we count on your support of Wisconsin Watch by giving a gift of $100, $250, $500, or whatever you’re able to give? The easiest way to support our important mission is by giving monthly donations, starting at $5 a month!
Today, NewsMatch will double your one-time gift, up to $5,000. Your support is vital to helping us meet our year-end goal of $75,000!
Your support in 2020 will strengthen democracy going into 2021. The issues driving voters to the polls today need to be covered by trustworthy news organizations tomorrow and beyond.
Donate now to invest in nonprofit, fact-checked journalism in Wisconsin that keeps you informed. Today, tomorrow, and into the future.
Thank you for your commitment to truth — and to our democracy!