Wisconsin Weekly

Wisconsin Weekly: Militia allegedly plotted to kidnap Michigan gov, bring her to Wisconsin for ‘trial’

By |
More

Alleged kidnap plot with WI ties foiled; school staffing ‘nightmare;’ health officer quits; absentee ballot deadline moved again; Amazon safety record revealed


Of note: The militia movement is once again in the news as federal authorities allege six men devised a bizarre plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home and bring her to Wisconsin to face “trial” for treason. Seven other men — members and associates of the Wolverine Watchmen — were arrested on state charges related to the kidnapping plot and plans to attack police officers. As Wisconsin Watch has reported, armed civilians have recently gathered in the state at protests against pandemic restrictions and at demonstrations against police brutality — including in Kenosha where police welcomed them before an August clash turned deadly. 

 Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing. 

Want even more news about how the pandemic is reshaping the state? Subscribe to our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update.

Thanks for reading!

To have the free Wisconsin Weekly newsletter (as well as story alerts and news about the Center) delivered straight to your inbox, sign up here! You can change your preferences at any time

Angela Peterson / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, from left, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, Rod Phillips of Ontario, leave a news conference after sharing highlights of their 2019 Leadership Summit at Discovery World.

Six men have been charged in attempt to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, they planned to bring her to Wisconsin

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — October 8, 2020

Six men are facing prison for allegedly planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and bring her to Wisconsin to try her for treason. Federal authorities allege the militia members — five from Michigan and one from Delaware — believed Whitmer had too much power. At least two unnamed people from Wisconsin were involved in the plot but not charged, according to the complaint. The group allegedly conducted training exercises, including constructing explosive devices, in Cambria, Wisconsin.

Resigning Sauk County health officer says leaders rejected science, undermined pandemic response

WPR — October 5, 2020

The health officer in Sauk County said elected leaders there ignored scientific evidence and pressured him to retract public health guidance about how to slow the spread of COVID-19, triggering his resignation from the position. He said he hopes his resignation will spotlight the ways elected leaders have sidelined public health advice during the pandemic.

Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Julie Miskoski provides hand sanitizer for students as they enter the building on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at McKinley Elementary School in Stevens Point.

Staffing Wisconsin schools is a ‘nightmare’ amid teacher unease, substitute shortage and quarantines

Appleton Post-Crescent — October 8, 2020

Staff shortages at many school districts across the state — like Menasha, Shawano and Clintonville —   are again prompting closures to in-person learning less than a month into the school year. At the root of the problem: Teachers and school staff remain uneasy about returning to face-to-face learning while Wisconsin’s serious outbreak continues to make national headlines.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Joanne Ruechel, the town clerk in Rib Mountain, Wis., logs absentee ballots received on the day of the partisan primary, Aug. 11.

In reversal, court says Wisconsin absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — October 8, 2020

A divided appeals court Thursday reinstated a Wisconsin law requiring absentee ballots to be counted only if they are returned by Election Day. The decision reverses a previous court ruling that would have allowed clerks to count ballots for up to a week after Election Day because of the coronavirus pandemic.

How Amazon hid its safety crisis

Reveal — September 29, 2020

A new cache of company records obtained by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting — including internal safety reports and weekly injury numbers from Amazon’s  nationwide network of fulfillment centers — shows that company officials have profoundly misled the public and lawmakers about its record on worker safety. Here is a database of injury rates at Amazon warehouses, including the facility in Kenosha.

Comments are closed.