Wisconsin Weekly: Militia allegedly plotted to kidnap Michigan gov, bring her to Wisconsin for ‘trial’

Alleged kidnap plot with WI ties foiled; school staffing ‘nightmare;’ health officer quits; absentee ballot deadline moved again; Amazon safety record revealed
Of note: The militia movement is once again in the news as federal authorities allege six men devised a bizarre plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home and bring her to Wisconsin to face “trial” for treason. Seven other men — members and associates of the Wolverine Watchmen — were arrested on state charges related to the kidnapping plot and plans to attack police officers. As Wisconsin Watch has reported, armed civilians have recently gathered in the state at protests against pandemic restrictions and at demonstrations against police brutality — including in Kenosha where police welcomed them before an August clash turned deadly.
Six men have been charged in attempt to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, they planned to bring her to Wisconsin
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — October 8, 2020
Six men are facing prison for allegedly planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and bring her to Wisconsin to try her for treason. Federal authorities allege the militia members — five from Michigan and one from Delaware — believed Whitmer had too much power. At least two unnamed people from Wisconsin were involved in the plot but not charged, according to the complaint. The group allegedly conducted training exercises, including constructing explosive devices, in Cambria, Wisconsin.
Resigning Sauk County health officer says leaders rejected science, undermined pandemic response
WPR — October 5, 2020
The health officer in Sauk County said elected leaders there ignored scientific evidence and pressured him to retract public health guidance about how to slow the spread of COVID-19, triggering his resignation from the position. He said he hopes his resignation will spotlight the ways elected leaders have sidelined public health advice during the pandemic.
Staffing Wisconsin schools is a ‘nightmare’ amid teacher unease, substitute shortage and quarantines
Appleton Post-Crescent — October 8, 2020
Staff shortages at many school districts across the state — like Menasha, Shawano and Clintonville — are again prompting closures to in-person learning less than a month into the school year. At the root of the problem: Teachers and school staff remain uneasy about returning to face-to-face learning while Wisconsin’s serious outbreak continues to make national headlines.
In reversal, court says Wisconsin absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — October 8, 2020
A divided appeals court Thursday reinstated a Wisconsin law requiring absentee ballots to be counted only if they are returned by Election Day. The decision reverses a previous court ruling that would have allowed clerks to count ballots for up to a week after Election Day because of the coronavirus pandemic.
How Amazon hid its safety crisis
Reveal — September 29, 2020
A new cache of company records obtained by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting — including internal safety reports and weekly injury numbers from Amazon’s nationwide network of fulfillment centers — shows that company officials have profoundly misled the public and lawmakers about its record on worker safety. Here is a database of injury rates at Amazon warehouses, including the facility in Kenosha.