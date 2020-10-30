Five Wisconsin prison inmates have died in custody, state discloses after previously keeping figures secret — 10/30/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections disclosed Friday that five inmates in state custody have died from COVID-19 after previously refusing to release the information, Emily Hamer of the Wisconsin State Journal reports.
Hamer, a former Wisconsin Watch intern, reports that DOC will now report inmate deaths as COVID-19-related “if the virus was an underlying cause of death or a significant condition that contributed to death.”
Criminal justice reform advocates have pushed Gov. Tony Evers for more transparency and to fulfill a campaign promise to cut the prison population, which they say could reduce the spread of COVID-19.
DOC had previously cited medical privacy laws in its efforts to keep inmate death figures secret — a rationale that open-records experts rejected. As of Friday, DOC reported 4,329 inmates have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 953 staff reporting positive.
Wisconsin’s coronavirus surge continues to accelerate outside of prisons as well. The Department of Health Services reported 5,096 new statewide infections on Friday — the second highest daily count on record. DHS also reported 24 new deaths from infected residents, bringing the state’s toll to 1,972 during the pandemic.
Quotable
