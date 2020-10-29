Wisconsin is running short of ICU beds as COVID-19 keeps spreading — 10/29/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Wisconsin is running short of hospital beds and nurses as the state fails to control the COVID-19 pandemic, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The state on Thursday had just 179 of 1,469 intensive care unit beds available at a time when the volume of infections is surging, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Bill Melms, chief medical officer for Marshfield Clinic Health System, said the state could run out of ICU beds within two to six weeks, Guy Boulton reports.
“Hospitals across the state already are straining to respond to the crisis, with exhausted staffs picking up extra shifts and working long hours,” Boulton reports. “Some hospital systems have begun to line up temporary nurses, including from out of state, to fill shifts in the coming weeks.”
Wisconsin on Thursday was averaging 4,128 new daily infections over the past seven days — a record high — according to the Department of Health Services. The state is averaging 35 new deaths over the past week.
