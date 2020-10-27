Report: COVID-19 hits top Wisconsin GOP lawmakers’ offices — 10/27/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
As Wisconsin continues to set records for new cases and deaths from COVID-19, the pandemic is reaching the highest levels of state government. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the offices of both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, have seen infections among legislative staff. The Journal Sentinel reports that the Legislature’s two top leaders “have not disclosed how many or which lawmakers have contracted COVID-19, nor have they answered questions about contact tracing efforts — including whether anyone worked at the state Capitol after they were exposed to the virus.”
As the United States set a record for highest seven-day average in new COVID-19 cases, Wisconsin hit record-high numbers for cases and deaths on Tuesday. The state Department of Health Services announced another 64 deaths and a record-smashing 5,262 new cases from the pandemic — 671 cases higher than Wisconsin’s previous one-day record.
