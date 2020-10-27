Report: COVID-19 hits top Wisconsin GOP lawmakers’ offices — 10/27/20

Wisconsin COVID-19 Update

As Wisconsin continues to set records for new cases and deaths from COVID-19, the pandemic is reaching the highest levels of state government. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the offices of both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, have seen infections among legislative staff. The Journal Sentinel reports that the Legislature’s two top leaders “have not disclosed how many or which lawmakers have contracted COVID-19, nor have they answered questions about contact tracing efforts — including whether anyone worked at the state Capitol after they were exposed to the virus.”

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Quotable

“The service industry needs help. We need your help or we’re not going to survive this winter.” 

— Madison bartender Amy Moreland, speaking to WPR as part of the WPR/Wisconsin Watch Outbreak Wisconsin series.

“We’re tired of listening to the president tell Americans that COVID-19 is disappearing when we’re seeing record numbers … We’re frustrated because President Trump isn’t taking COVID-19 seriously.”

— Milwaukee neurologist Dr. Ann Helms asking Trump to forego his campaign rally Tuesday in West Salem, as quoted in the La Crosse Tribune.

Data to note

As the United States set a record for highest seven-day average in new COVID-19 cases, Wisconsin hit record-high numbers for cases and deaths on Tuesday. The state Department of Health Services announced another 64 deaths and a record-smashing 5,262 new cases from the pandemic — 671 cases higher than Wisconsin’s previous one-day record.

