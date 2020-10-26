Report: Wisconsin is ‘microcosm for forces roiling America’ during pandemic — 10/26/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight a story from The Washington Post that calls Wisconsin a microcosm for the intense forces colliding in America during a pandemic that overlaps with a high-stakes presidential election.
“To understand the forces roiling American politics this year, there’s one state that seems to have them all,” reports Griff Witte. “Wisconsin has one of the nation’s fastest growing coronavirus infection rates. It has a government wracked by toxic division along partisan lines. Its top court is dominated by conservatives quick to side with Republican legislators. Its election system is under scrutiny and has already faltered. One of its largest cities has become a byword for racial injustice — and for deadly riots.”
The report comes as Wisconsin surpassed another dark milestone Monday: 200,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health Services.
DHS reported 10 news deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s total COVID-19 death toll to 1,788.
Top Stories
From coronavirus to race to the economy, Wisconsin is a microcosm of the forces roiling America — The Washington Post
Frustrated health officials warn against false optimism, saying pandemic may not be quelled until well into 2021 — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
COVID, jail not sharing information has made attorneys less willing to work as public defenders — Journal Times
UW-Madison estimates $320 million in lost revenue due to COVID-19 pandemic — WPR
Game day in Green Bay: empty sports bars, full hospitals — The New York Times
Milwaukee cracking down on bars, businesses as city sees uptick in COVID-19 cases — CBS 58
As COVID-19 shifts many schools to online learning, families flock to virtual charter schools —WPR
Quotable
Food access trouble?
Data to note
Wisconsin continues to set daily records for COVID-19 hospitalizations as the state fails to control the coronavirus. The Wisconsin Hospital Association on Monday reported 1,350 hospital patients with COVID-19 — up from 1,295 a day earlier. Here are the latest trends from WHA’s dashboard.
Just 227 of 1,469 ICU beds statewide were immediately available on Monday, according to the dashboard.
Resilient Wisconsin
Badger Football fans adapt to COVID-19 rules for unusual home opener — WTMJ-TV