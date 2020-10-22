Wisconsin’s Native Americans saw early success in containing COVID-19. Now cases are surging. — 10/22/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight a story from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about a dramatic growth of COVID-19 cases among Wisconsin’s American Indian residents.
After largely avoiding the coronavirus early in the pandemic, American Indians on and outside of tribal reservations have seen a 201% increase in cases since Sept. 1, Cary Spivak reports.
“Through the summer, several Wisconsin tribes reported just a modest effect from the disease. Some were able to count the number of cases on one hand. The low numbers were attributed to the location of the tribes in rural or remote areas, and steps taken by leadership to protect their reservations,” Spivak reports. “The numbers in Indian country started jumping in the fall, when the number of COVID-19 cases started skyrocketing throughout northern Wisconsin.”
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services launched a dashboard this week to track racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. You can find that here.
Top Stories
American Indian COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin stayed low until Sept. 1. ‘Then all of a sudden, boom.’ — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
After a college town’s coronavirus outbreak, deaths at nursing homes mount — The Washington Post
The coronavirus has claimed 2.5 million years of potential life in the U.S., study finds — The New York Times
‘Close contacts’ refuse to quarantine as central Wisconsin health workers plead for compliance with safety measures to stop COVID-19 — Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune
‘This is going to be a long haul’: Local taverns close for the winter — Cap Times
The pandemic made Wisconsin’s April election rough. Many of the same obstacles remain in November. — WPR
With seasons looming, Marquette men’s and women’s basketball teams will halt for two weeks after positive COVID tests — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin continues to set daily records for COVID-19 hospitalizations as the state fails to control the coronavirus. The Wisconsin Hospital Association on Thursday reported 1,230 hospital patients with COVID-19 — up from 1,190 a day earlier. Here are the latest trends from WHA’s dashboard.
