Schools, families try to adapt as COVID-19 spreads in rural Wisconsin — 10/20/20

Reporter Peter Cameron found that while most of Wisconsin’s rural districts began the school year with in-person classes, many have been forced to convert to virtual or hybrid systems — at least temporarily — as the pandemic infiltrates small towns and rural areas.
More than 15,000 children ages 17 or younger have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, while nearly 500 schools have been investigated for outbreaks, according to the state Department of Health Services. Nevertheless, research is showing that the vast majority of children do not suffer the worst effects of the coronavirus. And the extent to which they may spread the coronavirus is still unclear.
Top Stories
Quotable
Data to note
Eight Wisconsin communities still sit on The New York Times’ list of 20 U.S. metro areas with the most new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, adjusted for population. They are:
- Oshkosh-Neenah
- Appleton
- Sheboygan
- Wausau-Weston
- Green Bay
- Fond du Lac
- Manitowoc
- Beaver Dam
Multiple Wisconsin metro areas have sat on the list for weeks.
“Wisconsin is an epicenter of COVID-19 in the U.S. and has been for over two weeks,” Dr. John Raymond, president of the Medical College of Wisconsin, said according to WisPolitics.com.
Resilient Wisconsin
