Judge reinstates Wisconsin limits on indoor gatherings as coronavirus keeps spreading — 10/19/20

A judge on Monday reinstated the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ limits on gatherings at bars, restaurants and other public places — a week after a lower court blocked the emergency order, the Wisconsin State Journal reports.
Barron County Circuit Judge James C. Babler denied a request by the Tavern League of Wisconsin and other business owners for an injunction against the DHS order, ruling that the businesses did not show they were complying in the first place, Mitchell Smith reports.
The order from DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm came at the direction of Gov. Tony Evers, and it limits certain public gatherings to 25% of a room or building’s capacity. It expires Nov. 6.
DHS on Monday reported 3,777 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total confirmed deaths to 1,600 during the pandemic. DHS’s data reports Monday followed a weekend in which no daily data were reported — due to a temporary shutdown of the state’s internal reporting system for upgrades.
We know that when classes are virtual, many Wisconsin students and families lose access to food schools provide. And as the school year starts, some meal sites are closing. Share your experience with News414, Wisconsin Watch’s service journalism collaboration with Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and Outlier Media. Click here for details.
You can also view a list of Milwaukee-area food distribution sites for students here.
Wisconsin continues to set daily records for COVID-19 hospitalizations as the state fails to control the coronavirus. The Wisconsin Hospital Association on Monday reported 1,172 patients with COVID-19 — up from 1,090 a day earlier.
Here are the latest trends from WHA’s dashboard.
