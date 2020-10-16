How will Wisconsin’s rural hospitals survive as COVID-19 keeps spreading? —10/16/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight our latest story by reporter Parker Schorr. He found that Wisconsin’s rural hospitals are faring better than most around the country, thanks to generally stronger underlying financial health and the infusion of $2.8 billion in federal pandemic relief grants and loans. But warning signs remain as Wisconsin has become a center of the COVID-19 crisis, leading to record hospitalizations. And many rural hospitals across the state continue to operate in the red.
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported yet another daily record for new confirmed COVID-19 cases: 3,861. DHS also reported 21 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 1,547 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.
Wisconsin continues to set daily records for COVID-19 hospitalizations as the state fails to control the coronavirus. The Wisconsin Hospital Association on Friday reported 1,101 patients with COVID-19 — up from 1,043 a day earlier.
Here are the latest trends from WHA’s dashboard.
