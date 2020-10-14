Judge temporarily blocks Gov. Evers’ limits on indoor gatherings, while COVID-19 deaths mount — 10/14/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked Gov. Tony Evers’ limits on gatherings at bars, restaurants and other public places — easing the restrictions while hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 mount from the state’s failure to control the coronavirus.
Mitchell Schmidt reports for the Wisconsin State Journal that Sawyer County Circuit Judge John Yackel issued a temporary halt on enforcement of Evers’ statewide order limiting some indoor gatherings to no more than 25% of occupancy.
The decision comes in a lawsuit filed by the Tavern League of Wisconsin — the “latest in a long list of legal challenges against efforts by Evers and his administration to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Schmidt writes.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported 28 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 1,536 during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the state continues to set daily records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 1,017 patients receiving treatment as of Wednesday — up from 959 a day earlier, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
In the latest installment of our Outbreak Wisconsin collaboration with WPR, UW-Health nurse Mariah Clark offers a plea to residents to wear masks and keep their distance from each other as hospitals become overwhelmed:
“There’s got to be a change, y’all … This is slowly grinding us into dirt.”
Top Stories
Judge blocks Gov. Tony Evers’ order limiting indoor gatherings at some businesses — Wisconsin State Journal
‘This is slowly grinding us into dirt’: An ER nurse reflects on the relentless pandemic — WPR/Wisconsin Watch
The U.S. was the world’s best prepared nation to confront a pandemic. How did it spiral to ‘almost inconceivable’ failure? — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
With record COVID-19 hospitalizations, Wisconsin opens overflow facility — Wisconsin State Journal
Parents: Appleton’s drop in enrollment caused by district’s refusal to go back in-person — FOX11 News
With employees in quarantine, Marathon County business says large gatherings hurt business — WSAW-TV
Sheboygan Area School District will stop in-person learning for two weeks because of ‘increased number’ of COVID-19 cases, sub shortage — Sheboygan Press
Ten La Crosse County residents have died from COVID-19 in the last 19 days — News8000
Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce butts heads with public health again as Winnebago County committee reconsiders a COVID-19 ordinance — Oshkosh Northwestern
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Quotable
Food access trouble?
We know that when classes are virtual, many Wisconsin students and families lose access to food schools provide. And as the school year starts, some meal sites are closing. Share your experience with News414, Wisconsin Watch’s service journalism collaboration with Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and Outlier Media. Click here for details.
You can also view a list of Milwaukee-area food distribution sites for students here.
Data to note
Here is a visualization of trends in cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext: