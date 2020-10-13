Report illustrates one preexisting condition for COVID-19: America’s racist history — 10/13/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight a USA Today investigation into how the long history of racist policies set up Black, Asian, Hispanic and Indigenous Americans to bear an outsized share of COVID-19 suffering.
“Of the 10 U.S. counties with the highest death rates from COVID-19, seven have populations where people of color make up the majority, according to data compiled by USA TODAY. Of the top 50 counties with the highest death rates, 31 are populated mostly by people of color,” a team of 10 reporters write in a six-part series.
Among the causes, they report: long standing housing discrimination that forced people of color into crowded neighborhoods, speeding the spread of coronavirus. “Those neighborhoods tend to lie in ‘food deserts,’ leading to diabetes, obesity and heart disease that make people more likely to die from the virus.”
Meanwhile, environmental policies “designed by white power brokers at the expense of the poor has poisoned the air they breathe, fueling cancers and leaving communities weakened in the path of the virus.”
Top Stories
‘An unbelievable chain of oppression’: America’s history of racism was a preexisting condition for COVID-19 — USA Today
As Wisconsin sets records again for COVID-19 deaths, cases, Gov. Tony Evers calls on GOP leaders to meet — Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin sees another COVID-19 outbreak in prison system — Wisconsin State Journal
Rise in COVID leads to plasma shortage — Kenosha News
Some small businesses say they won’t see much help from Gov. Evers’ $5K grants — WPR
Marathon County Health Dept. on COVID-19 surge: “We’re not doing a very good job of slowing it” — WSAW-TV
Several Rock County coronavirus data points reach record highs — Janesville Gazette
Food access trouble?
You can also view a list of Milwaukee-area food distribution sites for students here.
You can also view a list of Milwaukee-area food distribution sites for students here.
Data to note
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported 34 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, shattering the previous daily record of 27. That brings the state’s total to 1,508 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.
The state also set a daily record for new confirmed COVID-19 cases, DHS reported Tuesday: 3,279.
The state’s rate of positive tests continues to spike as the virus keeps spreading.
Here are visualizations of trends in cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.
Resilient Wisconsin
Carthage College professor discovers ‘an odd blessing’ of COVID-19 theater — Kenosha News