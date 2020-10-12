State judge upholds Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate; GOP targets limits on gatherings as COVID-19 cases keep surging — 10/12/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
A Wisconsin judge on Monday upheld Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate as the coronavirus continues to spread statewide, filling hospitals.
“The conservative group that brought the lawsuit promised to immediately appeal,” Molly Beck and Patrick Marley report. “St. Croix County Circuit Judge R. Michael Waterman denied a request by those who sued to suspend the mask requirement and ruled the governor has the power to issue multiple health emergency orders in response to the same pandemic.”
Public health experts tout mask-wearing as a key tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The ruling comes more than four months after the Wisconsin Supreme Court sided with the Republican-controlled Legislature in striking down Evers farther-reaching Safer at Home order, leaving Wisconsin without a statewide plan to manage the virus.
Evers last week directed his health chief to order limits on certain public gatherings to 25% of a room or building’s capacity — on top of the embattled mask mandate. But Republicans, who have not offered any pandemic plans of their own, moved Monday to overturn that order.
“The Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules voted 6-4 on party lines to require Evers’ Department of Health Services to submit formal rules on the matter within 30 days. The committee could then block those rules, eliminating the limits as soon as Nov. 11,” Beck and Marley report.
Data to note
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday reported nine additional deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 1,474 during the pandemic.
Here is a visualization of trends in cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.
Wisconsin also set another daily record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 950 patients receiving treatment in hospitals as of Monday — up from 894 patients Friday, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
Here is a look at trends from WHA’s dashboard.