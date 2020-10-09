How Wisconsin’s coronavirus surge threatens its economy — 10/9/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight a story from the Green Bay Press-Gazette about how Wisconsin’s economic recovery during the pandemic still depends on slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Reporters Jeff Bollier and Nusaiba Mizan focus on Northeast Wisconsin, where Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Marinette are among the 20 U.S. metro areas with the greatest number of positive COVID-19 tests per capita, according to the New York Times.
“When you add the revenue lost from the postponement of both the Wisconsin Badgers-Notre Dame Fighting Irish football game at Lambeau and the Ryder Cup pro golf tournament at Kohler, the lack of major sports events could easily cost the northeast region over $150 million,” Bollier and Mizan report. “Then there’s the Experimental Aircraft Association’s decision to cancel this year’s AirVenture in Oshkosh. That dealt a $170 million blow to Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Calumet and Brown counties, too.”
Food access trouble?
We know that when classes are virtual, many Wisconsin students and families lose access to food schools provide. And as the school year starts, some meal sites are closing. Share your experience with News414, Wisconsin Watch’s service journalism collaboration with Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and Outlier Media. Click here for details.
You can also view a list of Milwaukee-area food distribution sites for students here.
Data to note
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday reported 16 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 1,440 during the pandemic.
Here is a visualization of trends in cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.
