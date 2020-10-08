Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
A pair of Dodge Correctional Institution inmates died after contracting COVID-19, the Wisconsin State Journal reports — revealing the first confirmed coronavirus deaths in the state’s prison system.
And they come as Wisconsin continues to break records for COVID-19 cases statewide. The Department of Health Services on Thursday reported 3,132 new positive cases, setting a daily record and surpassing 3,000 for the first time.
State Journal reporter Emily Hamer confirmed the September deaths of two men in their 60s with the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office. But the Department of Corrections is withholding information about any inmate’s cause of death or contributing factors, citing privacy laws. That means it is unclear how many Wisconsin prisoners have died from the virus, Hamer reports.
The deaths follow a COVID-19 outbreak at Dodge Correctional in September and ongoing outbreaks at Kettle Moraine and Oshkosh correctional institutions, Hamer reports.
The prison outbreaks come months into criminal justice reform advocates’ calls for Gov. Tony Evers to cut populations at overcrowded prisons to protect vulnerable inmates. As Wisconsin Watch reported in May, Evers refuses to wield his power to release inmates despite campaigning on a promise to cut prison populations by 50%. Inmates said overcrowding leaves them regularly too close to their peers and staff at a time when experts call distance a top tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19.
First COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Wisconsin prison system — Wisconsin State Journal
Republican lawmakers are in court to end Wisconsin’s mask mandate, but they won’t talk about it — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aspirus Wausau Hospital opens another COVID-19 unit as patient load multiplies in 3 weeks — Wausau Daily Herald
Campus COVID-19 spike subsides: What’s behind UW-Madison’s drop in cases? — Wisconsin State Journal
Milwaukee to enforce city’s existing COVID-19 order, not new capacity limits issued by Gov. Tony Evers — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Markesan Superintendent Duane Bark dies after battle with COVID-19 — Beaver Dam Daily Citizen
Coronavirus found in mink on Taylor County ranch; first documented case in state’s $227M industry —Wisconsin State Journal
DHS on Thursday reported nine new deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s recorded death toll to 1,424 during the pandemic.
Here is a look at trends in cases, deaths and percentage of positive tests from our partners at WisContext:
