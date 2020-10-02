Trump’s COVID-19 test highlight’s pandemic’s grip on nation, cancels Wisconsin rallies — 10/2/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
Today we highlight the Wisconsin State Journal’s coverage of an early Friday announcement that shook up President Donald Trump’s campaign for reelection: That he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the couple into quarantine.
“The diagnosis marks a major blow for a president who has been trying desperately to convince the American public that the worst of the pandemic is behind them even as cases continue to rise with less than four months before Election Day,” Mitchell Schmidt reports. “And it stands as the most serious known public health scare encountered by any sitting American president in recent history.”
The positive test forced Trump’s campaign to cancel weekend rallies planned for Green Bay and Janesville. Local leaders had urged Trump to cancel the gatherings even before his Friday disclosure for fears that they would only speed the spread of coronavirus at a time when COVID-19 hospitalizations are surging in the state.
Top Stories
Donald Trump cancels Wisconsin rallies after president tests positive for COVID-19 — Wisconsin State Journal
‘Doesn’t seem like a big deal’: For a mask skeptic, news that Trump has COVID-19 doesn’t change things — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
As COVID-19 spikes, limits on courts could return under new Wisconsin Supreme Court order — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Sauk County health officer announces resignation, cites frustration with leadership — Baraboo News Republic
Judge blocks state release of employer COVID-19 data — WPR
Federal money promised for businesses to rebuild after rioting is actually for coronavirus relief — Kenosha News
‘Almost a perfect storm’: Nursing home residents face voting challenges amid pandemic — WTMJ-TV
‘Critical staffing shortages’ prompt state to lift restrictions on out-of-state providers — Cap Times
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Quotable
Food access trouble?
We know that when classes are virtual, many Wisconsin students and families lose access to food schools provide. And as the school year starts, some meal sites are closing. Share your experience with News414, Wisconsin Watch’s service journalism collaboration with Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and Outlier Media. Click here for details.
You can also view a list of Milwaukee-area food distribution sites for students here.
Data to note
Statewide hospitalizations on Friday hovered at 663, dipping slightly for the second straight day following a nearly two weeks of surges that has overwhelmed some hospitals.
Here are the latest data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association.