Wisconsin COVID-19 Update

Trump won’t rally in La Crosse. But Green Bay, Janesville events still planned despite COVID-19 concerns — 10/1/20

A roundup of top news and information about Wisconsin’s response to the coronavirus

Today we highlight the USA Today-Wisconsin Network’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s shifting plans to rally in Wisconsin — a high-stakes collision of politics and public health in one of the nation’s top COVID-19 hot spots. 

“Trump moved a Saturday rally to Janesville after facing pushback from La Crosse officials for scheduling an event in their city, which is considered a ‘red zone’ of virus cases by his administration,” Haley BeMiller and Molly Beck reported Thursday afternoon. “But the president still plans to hold an event in Green Bay later that day despite calls from officials there to reconsider because of the city’s even higher rate of infection. And as soon as Trump announced the new rally in Janesville, county officials there asked him to cancel it.” 

Devi Shastri, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Marquette University graduate students and faculty speak at a news conference Thursday in which they opposed the university’s plan to potentially cut hundreds of jobs.

Trump moves rally to Janesville after La Crosse mayor asks him to cancel; event in Green Bay still planned — USA Today Network-Wisconsin 

As COVID-19 cases surge, communities weigh options for slowing virus’s spread — WPR 

Green Bay district shuts schools to all but essential workers because of COVID-19 spread — Green Bay Press-Gazette 

Economy will not recover until the virus is under control warns Federal Reserve Bank president — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel 

WMC files lawsuit seeking to block state’s plans to release information on businesses where multiple COVID-19 cases have occurred — Wisconsin State Journal

‘I wish they could see how bad things are getting’: As Wisconsin hospitals fill up with COVID patients, front-line workers sound the alarm —  Milwaukee Journal Sentinel 

Marquette bracing for layoffs as COVID-19, projected enrollment declines dictate major changes — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel 

“I walk through our COVID units at the hospital every day. Given the safety protocols, which are extensive … I feel safe walking through those units. I don’t always feel that same level of safety when I’m out in the community.”

— Dr. Tom Nichols, vice president of medical affairs at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, speaking to the Appleton Post-Crescent 

“Rock County is experiencing an unprecedented pandemic that threatens the health of our residents … It is irresponsible of the president to hold a rally that will put Rock County citizens in danger of contracting and spreading the virus.”


— County Board Chairwoman Kara Purviance, in a news release calling on Trump to cancel his plans to rally in Janesville

Statewide hospitalizations on Thursday dipped slightly to 669 following nearly two-straight weeks of steady surges that have overwhelmed hospitals in some regions. 
Here are the latest data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

Arts groups in La Crosse receive $60,000 to bounce back from COVID — La Crosse Tribune 

