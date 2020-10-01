Trump won’t rally in La Crosse. But Green Bay, Janesville events still planned despite COVID-19 concerns — 10/1/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight the USA Today-Wisconsin Network’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s shifting plans to rally in Wisconsin — a high-stakes collision of politics and public health in one of the nation’s top COVID-19 hot spots.
“Trump moved a Saturday rally to Janesville after facing pushback from La Crosse officials for scheduling an event in their city, which is considered a ‘red zone’ of virus cases by his administration,” Haley BeMiller and Molly Beck reported Thursday afternoon. “But the president still plans to hold an event in Green Bay later that day despite calls from officials there to reconsider because of the city’s even higher rate of infection. And as soon as Trump announced the new rally in Janesville, county officials there asked him to cancel it.”
Trump moves rally to Janesville after La Crosse mayor asks him to cancel; event in Green Bay still planned — USA Today Network-Wisconsin
As COVID-19 cases surge, communities weigh options for slowing virus’s spread — WPR
Green Bay district shuts schools to all but essential workers because of COVID-19 spread — Green Bay Press-Gazette
Economy will not recover until the virus is under control warns Federal Reserve Bank president — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
WMC files lawsuit seeking to block state’s plans to release information on businesses where multiple COVID-19 cases have occurred — Wisconsin State Journal
‘I wish they could see how bad things are getting’: As Wisconsin hospitals fill up with COVID patients, front-line workers sound the alarm — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Marquette bracing for layoffs as COVID-19, projected enrollment declines dictate major changes — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Data to note
Statewide hospitalizations on Thursday dipped slightly to 669 following nearly two-straight weeks of steady surges that have overwhelmed hospitals in some regions.
Here are the latest data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
Resilient Wisconsin
Arts groups in La Crosse receive $60,000 to bounce back from COVID — La Crosse Tribune