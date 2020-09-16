Wisconsin Weekly: Militia member says Kenosha police sought to herd protesters toward armed civilians on night of deadly shootings

Militia and police; pandemic schooling; systemic racism; ballot confusion; QAnon in Wisconsin
Of note: This week we highlight our story detailing allegations from a militia member that Kenosha police planned to herd demonstrators toward armed civilians — and then leave — during a night of protest that turned deadly.
Wisconsin Watch Managing Editor Dee J. Hall reports on statements by Ryan Balch, who described himself as coordinating logistics for the militia members answering a call to arms to patrol the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25. It was unclear to what extent such a plan was implemented, but by the end of the evening, two protesters were shot to death and a third injured by a 17-year-old vigilante. His attorney claims he acted in self defense.
Militia member says Kenosha police sought to push protesters toward them on night of deadly shootings
Wisconsin Watch — September 5, 2020
A militia member patrolling the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25 claimed that police on the scene told him they planned to herd demonstrators toward the armed men — and then leave.
Pizza lunches and iPads: A single mom speaks to her son about returning to school
Wisconsin Watch/WPR — August 31, 2020
Jessica Barrera said her son Niko did well learning at home after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered schools nationwide this spring. “His teacher said he was top of the class with turning in assignments and doing the work,” said Barrera, 40, a single mother in Eau Claire.
Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake spotlights systemic racism, police spending in Wisconsin
Injustice Watch — August 31, 2020
When the sun rose on Kenosha on Wednesday, Aug. 26, former Marine Tim Thompkins said his hometown felt like a battlefield. Smoke lingered in the air from buildings and cars set ablaze the night before. For Thompkins and other Black residents, the unrest in their city speaks to an entrenched history of systemic racism in Wisconsin, where, according to one study, Black people are incarcerated at a rate 10 times higher than whites.
Wisconsin court sets up possible delay in absentee mailing
Associated Press — September 10, 2020
The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that no absentee ballots be mailed until it gives the go-ahead or makes any future ruling about who should be on the ballot in the critical battleground state.
How QAnon, a fringe online movement, is drawing followers in Wisconsin and across the U.S. with a stew of conspiracies
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — September 4, 2020
Swept up in the culture wars over immigration and race, rattled by economic upheaval and desperate for companionship in an age of social isolation, an untold number of Americans are succumbing to radicalization in the form of fringe or extremist ideologies rooted in baseless conspiracy theories.