Milwaukee pastor fights for others after fighting COVID-19— 9/8/20

Reporter Bridget Fogarty profiles Milwaukee pastor Greg Lewis, founder and president of Souls to the Polls and Pastors United. He is ramping up service to members of his community — and pushing for social justice — while recovering from a bout of COVID-19, which put him in a hospital Intensive Care Unit, where he struggled to breathe.
“Lewis is back to what he does best: lifting up his community through faith, organizing and civic engagement,” Fogarty reports. “…Through Lewis’s leadership, Pastors United created programs that help residents in congregations across the city focus on building their credit to overcome the financial barriers to homeownership.”
Top Stories
COVID-19 forced him to fight for his life. Now he’s fighting for others. — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
UW-Madison restricts student movement, activities for 14 days as COVID-19 spreads — Wisconsin State Journal
In-person campaigning can be dangerous in a pandemic. Wisconsin politicians are finding ways to do it anyway. — WPR
Return to the office? Employers moving cautiously as only one in five workers feel the time is right — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
McConnell: Senate to vote on ‘targeted’ virus aid — Associated Press
Experts project autumn surge in coronavirus cases, with a peak after Election Day — The Washington Post
Some area sports officials adjust to COVID-19 guidelines while others opt out of fall season — Janesville Gazette
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at Wisconsin Hospital Association’s coronavirus data dashboard, which shows that hospitals as of Tuesday afternoon were treating 289 COVID-19 patients — 31% of whom were in intensive care.
Meanwhile, 78% of total hospital beds statewide were occupied with patients of all kinds.
Resilient Wisconsin
Traveling the U.S. to where she is needed, Green Bay nurse typifies booming labor niche during COVID-19 — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Epic Systems records help find COVID-19 answers company is sharing online — Wisconsin State Journal
For area educators, riding out COVID-19 pandemic provides many benefits — Wisconsin State Journal