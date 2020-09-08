Wisconsin COVID-19 Update

Milwaukee pastor fights for others after fighting COVID-19— 9/8/20

A roundup of top news and information about Wisconsin’s response to the coronavirus

Reporter Bridget Fogarty profiles Milwaukee pastor Greg Lewis, founder and president of Souls to the Polls and Pastors United. He is ramping up service to members of his community — and pushing for social justice — while recovering from a bout of COVID-19, which put him in a hospital Intensive Care Unit, where he struggled to breathe. 

“Lewis is back to what he does best: lifting up his community through faith, organizing and civic engagement,” Fogarty reports. “…Through Lewis’s leadership, Pastors United created programs that help residents in congregations across the city focus on building their credit to overcome the financial barriers to homeownership.”

Top Stories

Bridget Fogarty

Pastor Greg Lewis, the founder and president of Souls to the Polls and Pastors United, survived the coronavirus. Now, he’s back to organizing for change.

COVID-19 forced him to fight for his life. Now he’s fighting for others.Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

UW-Madison restricts student movement, activities for 14 days as COVID-19 spreadsWisconsin State Journal 

In-person campaigning can be dangerous in a pandemic. Wisconsin politicians are finding ways to do it anyway.WPR 

Return to the office? Employers moving cautiously as only one in five workers feel the time is rightMilwaukee Journal Sentinel 

McConnell: Senate to vote on ‘targeted’ virus aidAssociated Press

Experts project autumn surge in coronavirus cases, with a peak after Election DayThe Washington Post 

Some area sports officials adjust to COVID-19 guidelines while others opt out of fall seasonJanesville Gazette 

Quotable

“People look to government as their backstop when things are completely falling apart. If they feel like there’s no support there, they lose faith and they run for the bunker and pull back on everything.”

— Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, speaking to The New York Times about how massive state budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic could shake consumer confidence.

“For the spring, we were in crisis. None of us could have foreseen this coming and so it was immediately, how do we ensure that kids are safe and healthy and being fed and that there is some continuation of learning? Every district pulled together resources and assets a little differently, but every district tried to make sure that all of their kids had food to eat, whether it was the grab-and-go’s or a bus delivering to neighborhoods. There were packets of information that were sent out to kids. So since then, we’ve had an opportunity to plan.”

— Carolyn Stanford Taylor, Wisconsin superintendent of public instruction, speaking to NBC15

Data to note

Here’s a look at Wisconsin Hospital Association’s coronavirus data dashboard, which shows that hospitals as of Tuesday afternoon were treating 289 COVID-19 patients — 31% of whom were in intensive care. 

Meanwhile, 78% of total hospital beds statewide were occupied with patients of all kinds. 

Resilient Wisconsin

Traveling the U.S. to where she is needed, Green Bay nurse typifies booming labor niche during COVID-19Milwaukee Journal Sentinel 

Epic Systems records help find COVID-19 answers company is sharing onlineWisconsin State Journal 

For area educators, riding out COVID-19 pandemic provides many benefitsWisconsin State Journal 

