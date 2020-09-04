Wisconsin COVID-19 Update

Milwaukee homeless shelters brace for worst as pandemic escalates challenges — 9/4/20

A roundup of top news and information about Wisconsin’s response to the coronavirus

Today we highlight a story from Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service about escalating challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic for Milwaukeeans experiencing homelessness.

“During the beginning of the pandemic, many shelters suspended in-person services for residential and outpatient programs and limited the number of people shelters could house, effectively reducing their capacity,” Princess Safiya Byers reports. 

Shelter officials are now seeing more people living outside, in part because some shelters still are not taking new residents — or because entries are slowed down due to the need to quarantine, Byers reports. 

Top Stories

File photo by Elliot Hughes

Volunteers at the Street Angels Milwaukee Outreach emergency shelter at Ascension Lutheran Church speak with a guest in 2018.

Milwaukee’s homeless providers brace for the worst as the coronavirus creates more challenges — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service 

UW-Madison orders 9 sororities, fraternities with positive COVID-19 cases to quarantine — Wisconsin State Journal

Health care leaders looking ahead to ‘Herculean task’ of vaccinating 300 million or more people against COVID-19 — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel 

Long lines at Unified meal sites this week, changes coming next week — Racine Journal Times 

COVID-19 will soon be joined by seasonal flu. What’s a person to do? — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel 

Child care providers receive $30M, but worry fix is only temporary — WKOW

Many offices still empty as employees continue to work remotely, employers remain cautious — Green Bay Press Gazette 

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Quotable

“Twelve weeks, that’s a long time for somebody to not have any kind of income. … And to guess when I’m going to have to pay my electric bill or my phone bill or things like that, it’s frustrating.”


— Wisconsin resident Katlyn Ogeda, who is waiting on her state unemployment claim, speaking to NBC 26 Green Bay

“Science should not be a partisan issue, and a county-by-county piecemeal approach to the pandemic wasn’t working. Our numbers continue to rise, families continue to lose loved ones, and we’ve reached record daily increases of positive cases, day after day.”

— Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers as quoted by WPR

Data to note

As the University of Wisconsin-Madison orders nine sororities and fraternities to quarantine less than a week after classes resumed, the state Department of Health Services on Friday unveiled a new tool that allows the public to track infections by age. It shows COVID-19 is spreading the most among 18- to 24-year-olds.  

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Newly launched scholarship program would increase child care accessCap Times

