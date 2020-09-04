Milwaukee homeless shelters brace for worst as pandemic escalates challenges — 9/4/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight a story from Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service about escalating challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic for Milwaukeeans experiencing homelessness.
“During the beginning of the pandemic, many shelters suspended in-person services for residential and outpatient programs and limited the number of people shelters could house, effectively reducing their capacity,” Princess Safiya Byers reports.
Shelter officials are now seeing more people living outside, in part because some shelters still are not taking new residents — or because entries are slowed down due to the need to quarantine, Byers reports.
Top Stories
Milwaukee’s homeless providers brace for the worst as the coronavirus creates more challenges — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
UW-Madison orders 9 sororities, fraternities with positive COVID-19 cases to quarantine — Wisconsin State Journal
Health care leaders looking ahead to ‘Herculean task’ of vaccinating 300 million or more people against COVID-19 — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Long lines at Unified meal sites this week, changes coming next week — Racine Journal Times
COVID-19 will soon be joined by seasonal flu. What’s a person to do? — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Child care providers receive $30M, but worry fix is only temporary — WKOW
Many offices still empty as employees continue to work remotely, employers remain cautious — Green Bay Press Gazette
Data to note
As the University of Wisconsin-Madison orders nine sororities and fraternities to quarantine less than a week after classes resumed, the state Department of Health Services on Friday unveiled a new tool that allows the public to track infections by age. It shows COVID-19 is spreading the most among 18- to 24-year-olds.
Newly launched scholarship program would increase child care access — Cap Times