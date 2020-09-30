Wisconsin sees record daily COVID-19 death toll while hospitals fill with patients — 9/30/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported 27 new COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily death toll since the coronavirus began spreading in March.
Wisconsin has now tallied 1,327 total deaths linked to the coronavirus, and it has become one the nation’s top virus hotspots in recent weeks. Eight Wisconsin metro areas remain on the New York Times Upshot’s list of worst outbreaks.
The outbreaks are filling up hospitals, leaving some patients waiting or needing to be transferred, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
“Hospitals have been especially overwhelmed in Green Bay, Wausau and the Fox Valley, which are among the state’s latest COVID-19 hot spots,” report Mary Spicuzza, Madeline Heim, Renee Hickman and Meg Jones.
“Officials at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, for example, said the facility was at 94% capacity as of Tuesday, just days before a Saturday campaign rally for President Donald Trump that could draw thousands of supporters to the city.”
Top Stories
Some hospitals forced to wait-list or transfer patients as Wisconsin’s coronavirus surge continues — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin officials warn of dire COVID-19 scenario as cases spike, flu season nears — Cap Times
Madison, Milwaukee teachers’ unions call for state order requiring virtual school — Cap Times
State expects to address outdated unemployment system in next budget — Wisconsin State Journal
With COVID-19 cases spiking in Brown County, local officials call for caution ahead of Trump rally Saturday in Green Bay — Green Bay Press-Gazette
Boys & Girls Clubs closes 6 locations, forcing families to scramble for child care — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
IRS estimates more than 111K Wisconsinites might have not claimed coronavirus stimulus checks — WPR
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Quotable
Food access trouble?
We know that when classes are virtual, many Wisconsin students and families lose access to food schools provide. And as the school year starts, some meal sites are closing. Share your experience with News414, Wisconsin Watch’s service journalism collaboration with Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and Outlier Media. Click here for details.
You can also view a list of Milwaukee-area food distribution sites for students here.
Data to note
Wisconsin continues to set daily records for COVID-19 hospitalizations as cases surge. Hospitals statewide reported 683 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
Here are the latest data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Evers, DHS announce initiative to address disproportionate impact of COVID-19 — WTMJ-TV