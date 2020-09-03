Face masks are key to controlling COVID-19. Why have they become so political? — 9/3/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
Today we highlight a story by WisContext about how face masks have become a lightning rod in the politically polarized COVID-19 era.
“A patchwork of face mask policies implemented by businesses, local public health departments and elected officials left Wisconsinites to navigate all manner of social interactions without a clear cultural consensus about where and when they should wear masks,” Will Cushman reports. “Incidents across the nation, including one in which a security guard was shot and killed after attempting to enforce a mask requirement at a retail store in Michigan, may have been behind some of the initial reticence to mandate masks. But other forces were also in play in Wisconsin. Chief among them was the seemingly intractable political standoff between Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, and the state Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans.”
Top Stories
Face masks, Wisconsin’s pandemic politics and the limits of persuasion — WisContext
Wisconsin lags nation in education spending, as COVID-19 fallout portends tough choices — WPR
More than 40 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in New Lisbon prison outbreak — Juneau County Star-Times
Wisconsin prisons have a lower rate of COVID-19 cases than most neighboring states — WPR
Penn State doctor says 30-35% of Big Ten athletes positive for COVID-19 had myocarditis symptoms — USA Today
Coronavirus pandemic likely to leave legacy of fear and uncertainty that holds back economy for decades — USA Today
What the first day of school looks like during a pandemic— WUWM
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Quotable
Data to note
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Muskego students are trying to raise $5,000 to make hundreds of COVID-19 care packages — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel