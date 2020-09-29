Evictions damage public health, especially during a pandemic. How Wisconsin and the nation are trying to thwart a crisis — 9/29/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month ordered an unprecedented nationwide eviction moratorium through the end of 2020, spotlighting a message experts have long preached: Housing stability and health are intertwined,
The story follows renters in Milwaukee, Fond du Lac and elsewhere who are trying to avoid evictions, showing how even the threat of homelessness exacts a physical and mental toll. An estimated 4,000 households in Milwaukee alone have faced eviction since the pandemic began, data show.
Wisconsin Watch/WPR reporter Bram Sable-Smith reported the story in collaboration with Martha Bebinger of WBUR and Darian Benson of Side Effects Public Media. In a related story, Princess Safiya Byers detailed what renters should know about the CDC’s moratorium, which has not fully halted evictions. And Wisconsin Watch’s Clara Neupert assembled an interactive timeline showing how Wisconsin’s evictions crisis has unfolded.
Top Stories
Food access trouble?
We know that when classes are virtual, many Wisconsin students and families lose access to food schools provide. And as the school year starts, some meal sites are closing. Share your experience with News414, Wisconsin Watch’s service journalism collaboration with Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and Outlier Media. Click here for details.
You can also view a list of Milwaukee-area food distribution sites for students here.
Data to note
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported 17 additional deaths from the coronavirus, the highest tally since late May.
Here is a look at trends in cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.
