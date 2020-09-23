Wisconsin sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations during pandemic — 9/23/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
Wisconsin on Wednesday set a daily record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to tracking by the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA).
Hospitals reported 509 COVID-19 patients as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, eclipsing the state’s previous record of 474 set just one day earlier. The hospitalizations have steadily increased over the past week as the reopening of schools, colleges and universities fuels a surge in coronavirus cases among young adults. The trend influenced Gov. Tony Evers’ move Tuesday to extend his statewide mask order to Nov. 21.
Hospitals in the state’s Fox Valley, and North Central, Northeast, Northwest and Western regions are seeing the most dramatic spikes in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Wisconsin is also seeing more COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units, although statewide ICU levels have yet to reach their mid-April peak.
The Department of Health Services reported eight new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 1,259 during the pandemic.
Top Stories
Unique challenges: Special education was difficult for families in the spring. Will this fall be better? — Cap Times
UW-Madison lifts dorm quarantine, will resume some in-person classes — Wisconsin State Journal
With COVID-19 on the rise in Wisconsin, many schools have transitioned to virtual learning — WPR
Some parents have sent their COVID-19 positive children to school, Washington-Ozaukee Public Health Department director says — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago puts Wisconsin on quarantine list for second time — Associated Press
UW students request refund of segregated fees, cite reduced access to services — Cap Times
Potential inaccurate school enrollment data could affect funding for schools, expert says — WKBT
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Quotable
Food access trouble?
We know that when classes are virtual, many Wisconsin students and families lose access to food schools provide. And as the school year starts, some meal sites are closing. Share your experience with News414, Wisconsin Watch’s service journalism collaboration with Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and Outlier Media. Click here for details.
You can also view a list of Milwaukee-area food distribution sites for students here.
Data to note
Explore the WHA’s COVID-19 Situational Awareness Update, which is updated daily.
Roughly 300 K-12 schools in Wisconsin have recorded at least one COVID-19 case, according to a new statewide database assembled by the USA Today-Wisconsin Network.The following Wisconsin school districts have reported COVID-19 cases in just the past day, according to the database. Those districts are:
- Ashland
- Mukwonago
- Oak Creek-Franklin Joint
- Plum City
- West De Pere
- Oconomowoc Area
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Meet the groups working to ensure Milwaukee students make the grade remotely — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service