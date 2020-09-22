Rapid COVID-19 spread in Wisconsin prompts extended mask order — 9/22/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
On Tuesday, citing the “near-exponential” growth in COVID-19 cases across the state, Gov. Tony Evers extended his statewide mask order to Nov. 21. In the latest order, Evers notes that infections among young adults have skyrocketed as schools, colleges and universities have reopened. The order cites several sobering statistics:
— 70 outbreak investigations in K-12 schools are underway;
— 71 out of 72 counties have high disease activity, defined as a combination of disease burden and growth, compared with 61 counties on July 29;
— Eight of the 20 cities with the fastest increase of COVID-19 cases in the United States are in Wisconsin: La Crosse, Whitewater, Green Bay, Beaver Dam, Oshkosh, Platteville, Appleton and Madison.
Also Tuesday, the United States tallied another grim milestone: More than 200,000 pandemic deaths.
Top Stories
Tony Evers extends expiring statewide mask order another 60 days, pushing mandate to Nov. 21 — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
In Manitowoc, Biden rips Trump over COVID-19 response as cases surge in Wisconsin — WPR
UW-Madison fires back at Dane County for proposing online classes, sending students home — Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin Department of Health Services: House-to-house trick-or-treating ‘is not recommended’ — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
La Crosse city clerk, Gov. Tony Evers sued by fired poll worker over mask mandate — La Crosse Tribune
County COVID-19 caseload pushes Fort Atkinson School District to online learning — Wisconsin State Journal
Rock County to issue mask order if state order expires — Wisconsin State Journal
Data to note
The office of Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday released these charts in support of extending his statewide mask order. The first graphic shows the rapid growth in COVID-19 infections among 18- to 24-year olds. The second shows that the level of transmission is high in all but one Wisconsin county.
‘I don’t want our block to become a transmission point’: The pandemic will change neighborhood trick-or-treat — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel