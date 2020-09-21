Examining Wisconsin’s economy six months into the pandemic — 9/21/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight a data-driven story by the Green Bay Press-Gazette.
Six months after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered Wisconsin businesses and started walloping its economy, reporter Nusaiba Mizan examines the pace of recovery on five fronts: postings on the state’s job portal, manufacturing sector growth, the slowly recovering leisure and hospitality sector, the uncertain real estate market and the state’s persistent but shrinking backlog of unemployment claims.
Of course, the pandemic is far from over. Daily coronavirus case counts in Wisconsin are surging, particularly where college and university students are returning to campus.
The Department of Health Services on Monday reported 1,271 news cases, adding to the state’s total of 102,498 during the pandemic. DHS labels 86,822 of those cases (85%) as “recovered.”
DHS reported 1,244 total COVID-19 deaths as of Monday.
