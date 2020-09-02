Wisconsin aims to improve mail-in voting during pandemic. Here’s what to know. — 9/2/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
As Wisconsin braces for a record-breaking flood of mail-in ballots in November — the next round of pandemic-era voting — elections officials are trying to avoid a repeat of the problems seen in April when absentee ballots were lost in transit or never sent, and 23,000 ballots were rejected because of voter errors or late arrival, Max Witynski reports for Wisconsin Watch.
This time around, bar codes will allow many voters to track their absentee ballots. Some clerks will install drop boxes to ensure ballots arrive in time for counting. Most significantly, about 2.6 million registered voters will receive applications for absentee ballots in the coming weeks as officials urge people to vote early and to avoid errors.
Witynski also offers an easy-to-digest list of what voters should know about mail-in balloting.
What to know: CDC’s new eviction moratorium
The U.S. Centers for Disease control late Tuesday issued a nationwide order temporarily banning most evictions for renters who have suffered financially due to the pandemic.
The order lasts through Dec. 31, and it will kick in once published in the Federal Register, expected Friday. It comes about three months after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers lifted a state moratorium and as the financial devastation of the pandemic worsened chronic housing problems in the state, particularly in Black-majority neighborhoods of Milwaukee.
The order does not absolve renters of their bills, nor does it offer federal aid to cover rent. And questions loom about whether landlords will seek to block the order through legal challenges.
Ron Lieber of The New York Times breaks down what else renters should know about the order.
Resilient Wisconsin
The International Monetary Fund’s Finance & Development magazine features Lupe Salmeron, a Madison resident and recent Edgewood College graduate, in a project called “Portraits of Resilience.”
“When both her congressman’s office and the restaurant where she worked part time were shuttered in March, Lupe, an undocumented immigrant who came to the United States at age six, returned to Madison,” the magazine reports. “For a time, she worked as a credit union teller to help defray the steep tuition that noncitizens like her must pay. And then she contracted COVID-19 herself. After isolating with mild symptoms, she returned to her job before joining the staff of a local nonprofit that helps Latinx youth prepare for college.”
