The COVID-19 pandemic is prompting some Wisconsin teachers to quit or retire early — 9/17/20

Today we highlight a story by WPR about Wisconsin teachers who are quitting or retiring early because of the pandemic.
“As many Wisconsin school districts are bringing at least some of their students back into classrooms, teachers have pushed back, citing concerns about their health and the health of their families, Madeline Fox reports. “For some, COVID-19 was enough to push them out of the profession entirely.”
The story cites an NBC 15 report that teacher retirements during the first part of 2020 increased compared to last year.
Top Stories
“I really didn’t feel comfortable going back’: Some Wisconsin teachers quit, or retire early, due to COVID-19 concerns — WPR
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: New cases reach all-time high as state reports more than 2,000 positive tests — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
PSC extends utility shutoff ban through April; 10,000 could lose water service this fall — Wisconsin State Journal
Bay Port teacher dies from COVID-19 complications, Howard-Suamico School District says — Green Bay Press-Gazette
‘We are part of the storm’: virtual schooling takes a toll on children and families — WPR
COVID hospitalizations have spiked in the Fox Valley. Health officials warn if behavior doesn’t change, we could be in for a tough fall. — Appleton Post-Crescent
Ron Johnson exposed to COVID-19, won’t attend Donald Trump rally in Mosinee — Wisconsin State Journal
Quotable
Data to note
Coronavirus detections are soaring in Wisconsin and reached an all-time high on Thursday, largely fueled by college students returning to campus.
The La Crosse tops the New York Times Upshot’s list of U.S. metro areas where COVID-19 cases are increasing the fastest, while seven other Wisconsin communities occupy the top 20 positions on that list. They are all home to universities or colleges:
- Whitewater
- Oshkosh-Neenah
- Stevens Point
- Appleton
- Platteville
- Madison
- Green Bay
Here are the latest statewide visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.
Resilient Wisconsin
Local restaurants find ways to extend outdoor seating during colder months — WTMJ-TV