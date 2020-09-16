Investigation: How the CDC failed to help local public health officials confront COVID-19 — 9/16/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight a USA Today investigation revealing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s failure to guide local public health officials in their fight against coronavirus, which has been detected in more than 6.5 million Americans and killed more than 195,000.
“As the virus raced across America, state and local authorities sought help from the CDC, the $7 billion federal agency established to lead the nation through a pandemic like this. Instead of answers, many received slow, confusing and conflicting information — or no response at all,” report Brett Murphy and Letitia Stein. “… Interviews and records provide the most extensive look yet at how the CDC, paralyzed by bureaucracy, failed to consistently perform its most basic job: giving local public health authorities the guidance needed to save American lives during a pandemic.”
Top Stories
How the CDC failed local public health officials fighting the coronavirus —USA Today
UW-Madison threatens ‘more drastic action’ as experts say COVID-19 outbreak impacting broader community — Wisconsin State Journal
Sheboygan County Board rejects public health ordinance after residents accuse officials of trying to ‘rule’ — Sheboygan Press
Some Marquette students are leaving campus after being ordered to quarantine, while those stuck in their rooms wonder: ‘Is this hell?’ — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee in-person dining restaurants could jeopardize their license without a COVID-19 safety plan — WDJT
‘This pandemic is still out here’: How families can prepare for fall and winter — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Advocates call on Brown County to reinstate community COVID-19 testing as cases climb — Green Bay Press-Gazette
Reversing course, UW-Whitewater says it will punish students for off-campus actions — Janesville Gazette
Quotable
Food access trouble?
We know that when classes are virtual, many Wisconsin students and families lose access to food schools provide. And as the school year starts, some meal sites are closing. Share your experience with News414, Wisconsin Watch’s service journalism collaboration with Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and Outlier Media. Click here for details.
Data to note
Resilient Wisconsin
Beloit College recognized nationally for its response to COVID — Beloit Daily News
The simple thing you can do right now to cope with the stress amidst the pandemic — WTMJ-TV