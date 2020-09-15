Report: Big Ten to play pandemic-era football this fall — 9/15/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
The Big Ten conference plans to kickoff a pandemic-era football season this fall, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
“Sources told the Journal Sentinel on Tuesday that a proposal has been approved for the league to play its 2020 season this fall. The starting date is unclear, but the latest proposal submitted to the Big Ten’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors featured an Oct. 17 kickoff,” Jeff Potrykus reports. “Each team is to play eight games in a nine-week window, with the league title game tentatively set for Dec. 19.”
The news comes as students are returning to Midwest campuses and increasingly spreading the coronavirus. That includes at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where 2,160 students and 31 employees on an off campus had tested positive for the virus between Aug. 23 and Tuesday, according to the university’s dashboard.
The surge has prompted UW-Madison to switch to entirely online classes for at least two weeks, quarantine students in some dorms and cancel spring break.
Data to note
Here is a look at COVID-19 testing trends at UW-Madison, according to the university’s dashboard.
