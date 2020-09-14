Wisconsin COVID-19 Update

Survey: Most Wisconsin school districts offering hybrid or fully in-person classes — 9/14/20

A roundup of top news and information about Wisconsin’s response to the coronavirus

Most Wisconsin school districts plan to offer some form of in-person classes during the pandemic, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Analyzing responses to a Department of Public Instruction survey, reporter Logan Wroge found that about half of the state’s students were preparing to return to school buildings for at least parts of their schooling this year.

“A Wisconsin State Journal review found in rural parts of the state the decision was driven in part by a lack of reliable broadband internet access for students and teachers; districts representing about a third of students, including most large urban districts, started entirely online; and some schools’ plans have already been set back by positive cases of COVID-19,” Wroge reported.

Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Quotable

“They’re letting the American people down. Just because they’re too busy fighting amongst themselves.”

— Kiersten Gruen, who said she hasn’t been able to return to full employment at her Racine restaurant job for months, speaking to WPR about Congress’ lack of action on a pandemic relief extension.

“Our community is experiencing its first sustained, significant surge of illness since this terrible pandemic began. The task before all of us is great, as we are facing a public health emergency. We will have some incredibly difficult and sad weeks ahead if we don’t rally together now and stop this deeply disturbing trend.”


— Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in a statement calling on the UW-Madison to help curb spread of the disease

Data to note

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections reported Monday that 953 inmates and 255 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Here is a look at the trends for inmate cases since testing began this spring.

Resilient Wisconsin

Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Worried about the post office? Take your absentee ballot to a city park

Cap Times

