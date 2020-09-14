Survey: Most Wisconsin school districts offering hybrid or fully in-person classes — 9/14/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Most Wisconsin school districts plan to offer some form of in-person classes during the pandemic, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
Analyzing responses to a Department of Public Instruction survey, reporter Logan Wroge found that about half of the state’s students were preparing to return to school buildings for at least parts of their schooling this year.
“A Wisconsin State Journal review found in rural parts of the state the decision was driven in part by a lack of reliable broadband internet access for students and teachers; districts representing about a third of students, including most large urban districts, started entirely online; and some schools’ plans have already been set back by positive cases of COVID-19,” Wroge reported.
Data to note
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections reported Monday that 953 inmates and 255 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Here is a look at the trends for inmate cases since testing began this spring.
Worried about the post office? Take your absentee ballot to a city park
