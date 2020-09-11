Wisconsin COVID-19 Update

Wisconsin Supreme Court lets Dane County kids return to private schools — 9/11/20

A roundup of top news and information about Wisconsin’s response to the coronavirus

Many of Dane County’s private and parochial students will return to school buildings on Monday after the conservative-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court blocked a county emergency order that barred in-person classes for grades 3-12 during the pandemic, the Cap Times reports.

The court issued its 4-3 order along familiar ideological lines. 

“While the sides make their arguments on the merits of the order over the next 60 days, the court determined that continuing to bar in-person school would do ‘irreparable harm’ and indicated in the opinion a likelihood that the challengers will win the final decision, as well,” Scott Girard reports.

Top Stories

Ruthie Hauge

Students in grades 3-12 across Dane County began the school year virtually under a Public Health order barring in-person school for those grades until certain metrics were met. The state Supreme Court temporarily blocked that order Thursday, allowing students at some schools to return to in-person learning.

Some private schools opening for in-person instruction Monday after state court order — Cap Times 

As far as the economy goes, we might want to start spelling ‘pandemic’ with a ‘K’ — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel 

Wisconsin Catholic dioceses to lift dispensation that allowed people to skip Sunday Mass due to COVID-19 — Green Bay Press Gazette 

‘I just want to play’: $19 billion youth sports industry powers ahead through the pandemic largely unregulated — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel 

Coronavirus pandemic could cause voting confusion for college students — WISN

‘I can show you better than I can tell you’: Meet the man behind ‘Milwaukee in Pain’ — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

‘Frustrated and overwhelmed’: Quarantined UW-Madison students weigh being ‘stuck,’ going home — Wisconsin State Journal 


“I quickly learned that many nursing homes prioritize profit over people — a trend that has only worsened since COVID-19.”

 —  Ann Klosinski, of Plover, a volunteer legal guardian to vulnerable individuals in assisted living and nursing institutions, writing for The Cap Times

Filling the house: Forward Theater adapts to COVID-19 with ‘Lifespan of a Fact’ — The Cap Times 

