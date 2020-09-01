Some Waukesha businesses face threats and violence over mask policy — 9/1/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.

Today we highlight a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story about the difficulties and occasional dangers some businesses face in enforcing Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask-wearing mandate — the Democrat’s effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Analyzing police reports, reporter Jim Riccioli painted this picture of mask-related disputes at grocery stores and other businesses in Waukesha.
“It might involve threats, direct or implied, to the store or an employee from a customer who disagrees loudly and overtly with the policy,” he writes. “It sometimes involves vandalism, with store displays or merchandise upended. Sometimes, it escalates to the level of an assault, from a simple push to a firm punch.”
Evers’ mask mandate went into effect Aug. 1 and is set to expire on Sept. 28.
Top Stories
‘It is a problem’: Enforcing the mask mandate has led to threats, vandalism and violence at some Waukesha businesses — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Trump moves to ban evictions nationwide through December — POLITICO
DWD secretary: It will be 6 to 8 weeks before recipients see new $300 unemployment supplement — WPR
South Korean study finds more than 1 in 5 children with COVID-19 show no symptoms — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Juneau County prison —Wisconsin Rapids Tribune
During Madison visit, Deborah Birx urges college students to avoid crowds, wear masks — WPR
Intersecting crises: Fighting for climate justice in a pandemic — Great Lakes Now
Exact Sciences wins regulatory approval for home COVID-19 tests; home test must be ordered by clinician, then sent to lab for analysis — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, preliminary figures show state tax collections increased — Wisconsin State Journal
Quotable
Data to note
Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.
Resilient Wisconsin
As youth agencies plan for fall, they draw on lessons learned from the summer — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Badgers vs. the pandemic: Meet UW heroes in the fight against COVID-19 — OnWisconsin