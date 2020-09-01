Wisconsin COVID-19 Update

Some Waukesha businesses face threats and violence over mask policy — 9/1/20

A roundup of top news and information about Wisconsin’s response to the coronavirus

Today we highlight a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story about the difficulties and occasional dangers some businesses face in enforcing Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask-wearing mandate — the Democrat’s effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Analyzing police reports, reporter Jim Riccioli painted this picture of mask-related disputes at grocery stores and other businesses in Waukesha. 

“It might involve threats, direct or implied, to the store or an employee from a customer who disagrees loudly and overtly with the policy,” he writes. “It sometimes involves vandalism, with store displays or merchandise upended. Sometimes, it escalates to the level of an assault, from a simple push to a firm punch.”

Evers’ mask mandate went into effect Aug. 1 and is set to expire on Sept. 28.

Top Stories

STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Between 50 and 75 people gather Thursday outside the state Capitol to protest mask-wearing and mask mandates as an infringement on their freedom. Masks have been shown to be useful tools in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

‘It is a problem’: Enforcing the mask mandate has led to threats, vandalism and violence at some Waukesha businessesMilwaukee Journal Sentinel 

Trump moves to ban evictions nationwide through December — POLITICO

DWD secretary: It will be 6 to 8 weeks before recipients see new $300 unemployment supplementWPR 

South Korean study finds more than 1 in 5 children with COVID-19 show no symptomsMilwaukee Journal Sentinel 


COVID-19 outbreak reported at Juneau County prisonWisconsin Rapids Tribune 

During Madison visit, Deborah Birx urges college students to avoid crowds, wear masksWPR 

Intersecting crises: Fighting for climate justice in a pandemicGreat Lakes Now 

Exact Sciences wins regulatory approval for home COVID-19 tests; home test must be ordered by clinician, then sent to lab for analysis — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, preliminary figures show state tax collections increasedWisconsin State Journal 

Quotable

“The more control countries have over the virus, the more they can open up. Opening up without having control is a recipe for disaster. No country can just pretend the pandemic is over.”


— World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking in a virtual briefing

“I remember when kids would be all dressed up and parents would be out here taking their picture. They made a big deal out of it, you know? Now it’s just like, ‘OK, let’s go, get your mask on.’ It’s not the same as it used to be. It’s strange. Hopefully they can come back soon.” 

— Phil Mamnebach, a veteran school crossing guard, as quoted by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Data to note

Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.

