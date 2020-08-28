Wisconsin Weekly: Tension simmers in Kenosha after police shooting and protesters killed

Fallout from Kenosha shootings; Bucks, Brewers boycott over police violence; Madison mulls reforms; evictions rise; rural students face digital divide
Of note: In the past week, the eyes of the nation turned to Wisconsin as protests erupted and buildings burned after Jacob Blake, a Black father, was shot in the back by Kenosha police in front of his children on Sunday. On Tuesday, armed militia showed up on the streets of Kenosha to guard property; one of them, a 17-year-old from Illinois, was charged with killing two protesters and wounding a third. That incident sparked a boycott by the Milwaukee Bucks that spread throughout the NBA to the Milwaukee Brewers and other professional sports teams, including the Green Bay Packers, who cancelled a preseason practice.
After calls for unity and healing, tension still simmers in Kenosha after police shooting of Jacob Blake
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — August 28, 2020
Days after a 29-year-old Black man was shot in the back by Kenosha police — and violent protests that turned deadly — Kenosha residents swept up glass and tried to heal a broken community. Related coverage: What we know about the victims of the Kenosha protest shooting that killed two men and injured another
NBA cancels playoff games after Bucks refuse to leave locker room
WPR — August 26, 2020
The Milwaukee Bucks have declined to play game five of their first-round playoff series in Orlando. The team’s decision comes after players in the NBA had reportedly been discussing a strike to protest the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Kenosha last Sunday.
Seeking ‘lasting justice’: As Kenosha navigates police shooting, Madison is poised to act on police accountability measures
Cap Times — August 26, 2020
In Madison, the City Council is poised to act as soon as next week on proposals to create an independent police monitor and civilian review board that some say could make the lasting change that protesters of police violence have been demanding.
‘Nowhere to go’: Wisconsin renters face evictions as emergency aid falls short
Wisconsin Watch — August 22, 2020
Kelli Walton waited four weeks to hear whether she qualified for state emergency rental assistance. When the news came, it was too late. By the time the Social Development Commission, which distributes the aid, told her she was on a waiting list with thousands of others, Walton’s landlord had already issued a five-day notice — kickstarting an eviction.
Wisconsin’s rural students face a digital divide as some return to screens instead of school
Wisconsin Watch — August 25, 2020
As Wisconsin school districts reopen next week, some rural families are struggling to provide their children with adequate support for online instruction. Internet and cellphone service can be spotty in rural parts of Wisconsin. School districts are using CARES Act funding to buy hotspots for families and to help subsidize the cost of internet service as some students continue to take classes from their kitchen tables because of the pandemic.