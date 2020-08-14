Wisconsin Weekly: Postal delays, errors in Wisconsin and other swing states loom over election

Post office woes; lead pipe replacement slow; Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths pass 1,000; state’s farmers may seal Trump’s fate; GOP backs Kanye’s bid

Of note: This week we highlight a collaboration with Wisconsin Watch and APM Reports that documents delivery delays and missing ballots plaguing the U.S. Postal Service in Wisconsin and other swing states. In the past two statewide elections, hundreds of absentee ballots have been lost in transit in Wisconsin. And newly released figures show the postal district covering Wisconsin has one of the worst on-time delivery rates in the country. This sub-par performance is raising concerns about the ability of the postal service to properly deliver the tsunami of mail-in ballots expected to be cast in November as millions of voters stay away from the polls during the pandemic.

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.

Want even more news about how the pandemic is reshaping the state? Subscribe to our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update.

Thanks for reading!

To have the free Wisconsin Weekly newsletter (as well as story alerts and news about the Center) delivered straight to your inbox, sign up here! You can change your preferences at any time

Will Cioci / Wisconsin Watch Election official Jim Fortner places a crate of sorted absentee ballots with others from the same ward at the Madison City-County Building. Delays and failure to deliver absentee ballots in Wisconsin and other key swing states have sparked concerns about how well the November presidential election will be managed during the pandemic.

Wisconsin Watch/APM Reports — August 13, 2020

Based on its own performance measures — and the loss of hundreds of Wisconsin ballots on their way to voters this summer — the U.S. Postal Service has its work cut out for it before Election Day. Among the 13 postal districts serving key presidential battleground states, four failed to meet any on-time service goals handling first-class mail between April 1 and June 30, and six districts achieved only one.

The New Yorker — August 10, 2020

Last October, Jerry Volenec, a dairy farmer from southwestern Wisconsin, took the morning off to go to Madison for the World Dairy Expo, an annual cattle-judging contest and trade show. Volenec wanted to hear a town hall discussion led by Sonny Perdue, President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Agriculture, to learn how the Administration planned to address the economic crisis gripping Wisconsin’s family dairy farmers. Volenec voted for Trump in 2016, but the message for farmers from Perdue — go big or go out of business — solidified Volenec’s decision not to vote for him again.

(File photo by Jabril Faraj) The lead service replacement project began four years ago after the city found an unsafe number of lead laterals, or service lines.

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service — August 11, 2020

The city is significantly behind in its goal to replace 1,100 lead pipes by the end of the year, exacerbated in part by the ongoing pandemic, Milwaukee officials say. As of Aug. 10, only 333 lines have been replaced, according to data on the Milwaukee Water Works website.

(Submitted photo) Robert Blackbird died March 19, 2020 in hospice care in Grafton. He was Wisconsin’s first coronavirus death.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — August 13, 2020

The devastating impact of COVID-19 has been splayed across maps, compiled into contact tracing charts and predicted with curves that flatten — or don’t. But in the end, it’s always been about people whose lives were cut short, sometimes with shocking suddenness and without their loved ones nearby. On Tuesday, Wisconsin passed 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, and with it, we wanted to pause and reflect on some of the lives and legacies we’ve lost.

Washington Post — August 9, 2020

One elector trying to get rapper Kanye West on the presidential ballot in Wisconsin is married to a former chairwoman of a Republican county committee and was photographed with President Donald Trump at his inaugural. In Arkansas, a Republican operative who signed West’s ballot petition was at one point interviewed to be Trump’s campaign manager for his 2016 bid. And West’s ballot petition in Ohio was signed by a lawyer who has previously represented state Republican campaign committees.