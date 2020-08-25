Wisconsin Weekly: Disinformation creeps into Wisconsin ahead of high-stakes presidential election

Information disorder; wait for jobless aid; postal woes; parking garage attacks; demanding broadband
Of note: This week we highlight Wisconsin Watch’s latest investigations as Wisconsin prepares for a high-stakes presidential election during the upheaval of a viral pandemic.
Reporters Max Witynski and Jessica Christoffer examine how disinformation — content that is intended to deceive — can spread on social media even after being widely exposed as false. The voter suppression tactic is creeping into Wisconsin, a major swing state. The story was an installment in our Narrow Margin series, in collaboration with a University of Wisconsin-Madison investigative journalism class taught by Wisconsin Watch Managing Editor Dee J. Hall.
Meanwhile, WPR/Wisconsin Watch reporter Bram Sable-Smith chronicles the long, frustrating wait for Wisconsinites with disabilities who are applying for jobless benefits during the pandemic. He also joined Hall in examining how the U.S. Postal Service’s late deliveries are harming one Wisconsin business and triggering worries ahead of an election expected to be largely conducted by mail.
Skepticism urged as disinformation, voter suppression wash over Wisconsin
Wisconsin Watch — August 15, 2020
In a top swing state, actors seek to misinform voters to gain advantage and sow chaos; the pandemic has fueled even more “information disorder.”
Wisconsinites with disabilities see long wait for jobless aid, even after gaining eligibility
Wisconsin Watch/WPR — August 18, 2020
Many remain in limbo after Wisconsin said laid-off workers on federal disability may qualify for pandemic relief. One woman finally succeeded — after 32 emails.
Lost packages and late ballots: Wisconsin’s postal woes predate Trump administration shakeup
Wisconsin Watch/WPR — August 20, 2020
Problems delivering absentee ballots before the April and August elections and delays in package delivery predate the controversial changes enacted under embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. These delays are worrying signs for mail-in voting in November.
Got lousy internet, Wisconsinite? Here’s a big idea to improve it.
The Badger Project — August 12, 2020
If you live in rural Wisconsin, you know how bad the internet service can be. More than 40% of rural residents lack access to high speed internet. If you want faster internet sooner rather than later, you can get involved. Here’s how.
Health care workers have been attacked in parking garages for decades. Why haven’t hospitals done more to make them safe?
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — August 19, 2020
Even as health care companies have taken in billions in revenue, with some recording record profits, hospitals across the country have frequently allowed parking garages to go unstaffed, cameras unmonitored and nurses to fend for themselves, documents and interviews show.