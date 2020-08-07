The dark side of Trump’s favorite COVID-19 drug — 8/7/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Today we highlight an investigation by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel into an unproven remedy for COVID-19 repeatedly promoted by President Donald Trump. Reporters John Stauber and Daphne Chen found the drugs hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine have been tied to nearly 6,600 adverse events and nearly 300 deaths in the first six months of 2020. That is a massive increase over the same time period in 2019, when 75 people died and patients reported 3,251 negative effects of the anti-malarial drug. The adverse events included damage to the retina, severe low blood sugar, suicidal behavior and potentially fatal heart rhythms.

Top Stories

Angela Major / WPR Volunteers bring boxes of food to people in cars Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020, at Westside Elementary School in Sun Prairie.

Trump’s praise of hydroxychloroquine led to a boom in prescriptions. Then came reports of thousands of patients experiencing adverse events. — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

As weekly unemployment benefits drop $600, aid agencies brace for spike in demand — WPR

Wisconsin Badgers’ positive COVID-19 test count climbs to 21 athletes — Wisconsin State Journal

Mammograms shouldn’t be ignored because of COVID-19 — 620 WTMJ

New La Crosse County COVID-19 risk assessment tool will be a ‘snapshot’ not a ‘dial’ — La Crosse Tribune

Quotable

“The benefits really didn’t outweigh the risks. Our thought leaders have moved on. Hydroxychloroquine is not something that we should be messing around with.” Philip Trapskin, program director for medication use safety at UW Health, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Data to note

Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.

Resilient Wisconsin

We interrupt this pandemic to bring you … opera! — Kenosha News

COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal

