Epic Systems staff share COVID-19 fears after being called back to office — 8/4/20

Today we highlight a story by Anna Werner of CBS News. She reports on tumult inside Epic Systems, Dane County’s largest private employer, as the medical software company prepares to send its 9,000-plus employees back to its campus during the pandemic.

The company is requiring even workers with high-risk health conditions to return this fall, Werner reports. Epic executives say the company has retrofitted offices to make them safer and that workers will be more productive after returning from remote work.

But internal surveys show hundreds of staff have voiced objections, Werner reports, with one employee writing: “There will be people who die because of Epic’s insistence on people returning to campus.”

Amber Arnold / Wisconsin State Journal Roman Brandner, 7, left, and Finn Weichelt, 8, play in the gym during a summer camp session at Lussier Family East YMCA. With the upcoming school year starting all-online, the Madison School District is aiming to provide child care for up to 1,000 elementary students this fall.

Employees concerned over tech company’s reopening amid pandemic — CBS News

Latino businesses among most vulnerable in pandemic as entrepreneurship continues to grow in community — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Nearly half of low-income communities have no ICU beds in their area — STAT

La Crosse School District navigates hurdles coming with virtual start — La Crosse Tribune

Madison School District aims to provide 1,000 child care spots during online start to year — Wisconsin State Journal

No COVID-19 surge in Milwaukee from Wisconsin’s April 7 election, CDC says — Wisconsin State Journal

Waukesha County one of the latest Wisconsin suburbs to be hit hard with COVID-19 — WPR

Pandemic disrupts traditions for Madison’s Muslims on the holy day of Eid al-Adha — Madison365

State Poison Center issues hand sanitizer warning

“As the use of hand sanitizers has increased during the COVID 19 pandemic, so has the number of calls to poison centers related to possible toxic alcohol exposures. More hand sanitizer is being produced, either at home or in other countries, and it can contain a variety of chemicals and alcohols that can be dangerous, if not deadly,” the Department of Health Services said in a Tuesday news release.

“We want everyone’s vote to count, so complete and mail your absentee ballot as soon as possible… The post office advises it may take a week for mail to get from you to your clerk’s office, so don’t wait.” Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, as quoted by Spectrum News

“Oh, and the mask. I feel so bad for the door greeters. One already quit because of the customers. I don’t feel safer from COVID-19, but what can you do? I have bills, and they need to be paid. I just wish people would think about how they treat retail workers. We try and keep the store clean and safe for everyone but get yelled at, spit on and treated badly. Kindness goes a long way.” Maria, a Walmart worker and tax preparer, speaking to Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

