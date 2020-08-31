For this Wisconsin mother, new school year means complicated risk-benefit calculations — 8/31/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight the latest installment of our Outbreak Wisconsin collaboration with WPR. Reporter Bram Sable-Smith checks in with Jessica Barrera, a single mother in Eau Claire, as she weighs the risks and benefits of sending her son Niko back to school during the pandemic — or keeping him learning from home.
“Barrera’s blood condition, polycythemia vera, worsens her risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19. That adds to her desire to limit Niko’s exposure to the virus, even though children appear less likely than adults to face serious health consequences,” Sable-Smith reports. “Still, the decision to keep Niko isolated was not easy. He is on the autism spectrum and must now work on his social skills — through an individualized education plan — over a school-issued iPad.”
Top Stories
Pizza lunches and iPads: A single mom speaks to her son about returning to school — Wisconsin Watch/WPR
Report: Wisconsin students feeling ‘anxiety, stress and uncertainty’ about start of school year — WPR
Wisconsin’s Supreme Court raised doubts about local health officers’ power to enforce orders. Some counties are trying to change that. — Sheboygan Press
UW-Madison move-in during COVID-19 era: Masks, rules and crossed fingers — Wisconsin State Journal
UW seeks 2,000 people for Phase III clinical trial of potential COVID-19 vaccine — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
‘Deleterious’ public service cuts likely without federal aid, new research predicts — Cap Times
States confront new Covid-19 challenge: Getting flu shots to apathetic Americans — POLITICO
Pandemic fuels increase in Rock County BadgerCare Plus enrollments — Janesville Gazette
Quotable
Data to note
Wisconsin is among 16 states that “allow voters to apply for mail ballots so close to Election Day that their votes could be at risk of being too late if they are sent and returned through the Postal Service,” according to a New York Times analysis that comes ahead of a presidential election that is expected to see a surge of mail-in ballots due to the pandemic.
See more details about Wisconsin’s legal and recommended deadlines for requesting and submitting mail-in ballots here.
Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.
Resilient Wisconsin
Madison nurses start company to provide online COVID-19 screening — Wisconsin State Journal
Red Caboose Child Care Center adapts to COVID-19 pandemic with eye on future new home — Wisconsin State Journal