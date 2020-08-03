When a coronavirus ‘recovery’ doesn’t feel like one — 8/3/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Today we highlight a story by Madeline Heim, a former Wisconsin Watch intern who now reports for the Appleton Post-Crescent. She details residents’ long road to recovery from a coronavirus infection — even for those who do not end up in the hospital.

“A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey of COVID-19 patients found that more than a third who didn’t require hospital care still had not returned to normal health two to three weeks after their positive test,” Heim reports.

“Of those surveyed, one in five people ages 18-34 who had no underlying medical conditions had not returned to their usual health.”

Kristin Walloch, a Milwaukee woman who tested positive in June, told Heim: “I’m worried that COVID eats at you bit by bit until it finally gets you.”

Quotable

“My gut sense is that in the vetting process for any COVID-19 vaccine, there’s going to be a high level of scrutiny for safety. So far everything has been progressing very appropriately through these Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials. And the Food and Drug administration has final say in working with the manufacturers in how to set up clinical trials, how to interpret the data and ultimately the FDA has to look at the data and accept that and determine that it’s appropriate. I have a lot of confidence in the vaccine safety infrastructure in this country.” Jonathan Temte, a physician and associate dean with the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, speaking to The Cap Times

Data to note

Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.

Resilient Wisconsin

