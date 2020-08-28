Gov. Tony Evers seeks extra federal dollars for unemployed, but program is brief — 8/28/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
Gov. Tony Evers is seeking to tap a federal program to briefly provide $300 per week of extra benefits to Wisconsin’s wide ranks of unemployed residents during the pandemic, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The payments would come on top of the maximum of $370 per week of regular benefits to qualifying residents.
“The federal government must sign off on providing the new benefits, and the Democratic governor warned they may be available for only three weeks. He urged Congress to provide longer-term assistance,” Patrick Marley reports.
The move comes as Wisconsin struggles to process unemployment applications and after Congress in late July allowed a program offering $600 in extra weekly benefits to lapse, leaving many jobless Wisconsinites unable to pay their bills.
See Wisconsin Watch’s full coverage of the state’s unemployment insurance struggles here.
Top Stories
Gov. Tony Evers seeks an additional $300 per week in benefits for unemployed under new Trump program —Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Judge blocks rule that moves relief funds to private schools — Associated Press
A Brookfield mom whose comments on Muslims and mask wearing got her banned from Elmbrook Schools is suing the district — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students — Associated Press
UW limits size of in-person events for student orgs this fall — Cap Times
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Quotable
Data to note
Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
‘COVID Loneliness Squad’ helping isolated seniors during pandemic — WTMJ-TV
Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.