‘Let them go back’: Oak Creek-Franklin parents demand in-person classes — 8/25/20

Today we highlight the growing tension between public health and the opening of schools across Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel describes parents appearing before an Oak Creek-Franklin School Board meeting as outraged by the board’s decision to hold online-only classes to protect public health. Meanwhile, private schools and parents in Dane County have filed two lawsuits seeking to overturn a countywide order banning in-person instruction aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 as Wisconsin tallies more than 1,100 deaths from the disease.
Top Stories
‘Let them go back’: Parents outraged that Oak Creek-Franklin School District will begin the year with virtual classes — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Lawsuits challenge Public Health’s authority to close private schools — Cap Times
Almost half in EC County who have had virus are in their 20s — Eau Claire Leader Telegram
Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far — Associated Press
Extreme heat puts city in double jeopardy — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Quotable
Data to note
Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
A movie buff and his wife are turning their Milwaukee garage into a movie theater to entertain their family and friends — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Beloit College to offer up to two tuition-free semesters — GazetteExtra
Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.