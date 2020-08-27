Wisconsin COVID-19 Update

‘Let them go back’: Oak Creek-Franklin parents demand in-person classes — 8/25/20

A roundup of top news and information about Wisconsin’s response to the coronavirus

By |
More

Today we highlight the growing tension between public health and the opening of schools across Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel describes parents appearing before an Oak Creek-Franklin School Board meeting as outraged by the board’s decision to hold online-only classes to protect public health. Meanwhile, private schools and parents in Dane County have filed two lawsuits seeking to overturn a countywide order banning in-person instruction aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 as Wisconsin tallies more than 1,100 deaths from the disease.

Top Stories

Abigail Becker / Cap Times

Public Health Madison & Dane County director Janel Heinrich addresses reporters at a Madison news conference on July 1 as Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway looks on.

‘Let them go back’: Parents outraged that Oak Creek-Franklin School District will begin the year with virtual classesMilwaukee Journal Sentinel

Lawsuits challenge Public Health’s authority to close private schoolsCap Times

Almost half in EC County who have had virus are in their 20sEau Claire Leader Telegram

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, farAssociated Press

Extreme heat puts city in double jeopardyMilwaukee Neighborhood News Service

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Quotable

“The order for schools is lawful and we will defend it vigorously, because the reason Public Health put it in place is worth fighting for — the health of our kids and community.”

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, defending the county’s order banning in-person instruction, which has been targeted by two lawsuits seeking to overturn it, as quoted in the Cap Times.

“This case challenges the authority of one unelected bureaucrat to upend the education plans of thousands of students and families and their schools located throughout Dane County via the stroke of a pen.”

Lawsuit filed in Dane County Circuit Court, challenging Parisi’s order

Data to note

Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

A movie buff and his wife are turning their Milwaukee garage into a movie theater to entertain their family and friendsMilwaukee Journal Sentinel

Beloit College to offer up to two tuition-free semestersGazetteExtra

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.

Comments are closed.