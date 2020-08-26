State to stay mum on which K-12 schools have COVID-19 outbreaks — 8/26/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
As schools begin to reopen in Wisconsin, USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports that the state Department of Health Services will not specify which schools are experiencing COVID outbreaks or the size of those outbreaks — similar to the department’s approach to businesses reporting cases.
According to the report, DHS will publish only the number of schools in the state with COVID-19 investigations, which will be triggered when two or more cases are identified. Critics say the lack of transparency could hinder community efforts to limit the virus’ spread.
By contrast, UW-Madison has launched a portal to track the spread of COVID-19 as the campus prepares to start the fall semester.
Data to note
Wisconsin’s largest public university, UW-Madison, has unveiled a new data dashboard to track the spread of the virus as the campus reopens to virtual and in-person instruction next week. As of Wednesday, UW-Madison was reporting 131 students and staff had tested positive for COVID-19 on and off campus. Those numbers are expected to rise as thousands of students begin to move into campus residence halls.
Resilient Wisconsin
