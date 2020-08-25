Wisconsin school districts try to bridge digital divide as school resumes on screens — 8/25/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight our examination of efforts in Wisconsin’s rural school districts to bridge the digital divide as some prepare for online-only learning during the pandemic.
The story by reporter Peter Cameron of The Badger Project, writing for Wisconsin Watch, highlights two rural families with different views on the safety of in-person instruction as many Wisconsin schools reopen on Sept. 1. Cameron details how school districts are compensating for poor internet and cellphone service in rural areas of Wisconsin.
Districts have used federal pandemic relief funds to buy hotspots for students’ homes and to subsidize the cost of internet subscriptions, Cameron reports. Some of these rural areas also have created hotspots in school and library parking lots.
This piece is part of a national collaborative reporting project called Lesson Plans: Rural schools grapple with COVID.
Top Stories
Wisconsin’s rural students face a digital divide as some return to screens instead of school — Wisconsin Watch
Conservatives sue to knock down Tony Evers’ health emergency, mask mandate — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Private schools push back against Dane County schools order; legal challenges expected — Wisconsin State Journal
258 inmates, 20 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Green Bay Correctional Institution — Green Bay Press Gazette
Madison elected officials ask: Why bring UW-Madison students back when outbreak is inevitable? — Wisconsin State Journal
Unemployed workers struggling to cover basic expenses as week 5 without $600 federal supplement begins — WPR
Sawyer County sees more COVID-19 cases in August than all prior months since the pandemic began — WPR
Quotable
Data to note
Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety.
A special delivery – getting food to families in need during COVID-19 — WMTV
