Wisconsin bars utility shutoffs through Oct. 1 as one-third of households struggle to pay — 8/20/20

Wisconsinites who are struggling to pay their utility bills during the pandemic will get an extended reprieve.
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission voted 2-1 Thursday to extend the state’s moratorium on shutoffs of electricity, gas or water services until Oct. 1, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
“Almost 1.4 million households — 32.9% of the total — were behind on their bills in July, together owing nearly $229 million, according to the PSC’s survey of nearly 200 utilities,” Chris Hubbuch reports. “For comparison, fewer than 13% of residential customers were behind in April of the previous two years, although those past-due balances averaged about $186 million.”
Some 93,673 residential customers were slated to lose service without a moratorium extension, Hubbuch reports. That included 7,500 customers who were at risk of losing water.
Top Stories
