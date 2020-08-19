Coronavirus is taking a toll on young children’s development. Researchers say more attention is needed. — 8/19/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Today we highlight a story by Alia E. Dastagir of USA Today. She reports that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing major distress among children ages 5 and younger, a critical time for child development. But the national conversation has not focused enough on the problem, according to researchers with the RAPID-EC project, who are surveying caregivers of young children.

“The project has been conducting weekly surveys since April and has found caregivers of young children are experiencing distress, material hardship and loss of emotional supports,” Dastagir reports. “Since the project’s data is sequential, it also is able to show a chain reaction. When a family is stressed about meeting basic needs, the next week they report more emotional distress, (and they later) report increases in their child’s emotional distress.”

Phil Fisher, the project’s director, told Dastagir that such distress could manifest years later as health effects ranging from increased rates of heart disease to diabetes.

Quotable

“The block in the Jenga puzzle that makes the whole thing collapse is really the piece about personal responsibility. A university can do everything in their power to make the campus safe, but if the students returning don’t do their part to make the campus safe, the whole thing falls down together.” Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer for UW Health, as quoted by WKOW-TV

The state Department of Health services on Wednesday launched a new “decision tool” that helps people weigh the risks of various activities during the pandemic.

“The safest choices are to stay home and wear a face covering when you are out,” Gov. Tony Evers said in statement. “At the same time, we know from the data that people are choosing to participate in activities that put themselves and others at risk, and we hope this tool will assist people in making safe choices.”

