Wait for unemployment aid continues for Wisconsinites with disabilities — 8/18/20

Bram Sable-Smith, of WPR and Wisconsin Watch, previously reported on a 2013 Wisconsin law that state officials said prevented laid-off workers receiving Social Security Disability Insurance from getting state unemployment insurance. The state was denying them federal pandemic aid too, citing reasoning that some unemployment law experts criticized. The state reversed that policy last month, but many remain in limbo. One northern Wisconsin woman finally retroactively received six month of benefits, but only after a four-month wait — capped by two weeks of phone calls, technology glitches and 32 emails to agency administrators.
Top Stories
Wisconsinites with disabilities see long wait for jobless aid, even after gaining eligibility — Wisconsin Watch/WPR
Spike in COVID-19 cases at Wisconsin veterans home spurs request for federal aid — WPR
No vaccine mandate. No jail time. Here’s what Sheboygan Co.’s proposed public health ordinance really entails. — Sheboygan Press
Most COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin have recovered, but what does that mean? — WisContext
Dentists alter procedures as oral care resumes during COVID-19 — Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin removed from Chicago quarantine order after drop in daily cases — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
AP survey: States uncommitted to Trump’s unemployment boost — Associated Press
How COVID-19 will change school busing — Janesville Gazette
Data to note
Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.
Resilient Wisconsin
Record July home sales in Wisconsin follow record declines just months before — WPR
