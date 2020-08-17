A ‘buffet of bad options’ for Wisconsin’s working parents as online schooling resumes during pandemic — 8/17/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Today we highlight the Wisconsin State Journal’s coverage of the “buffet of bad options” Wisconsin’s working parents face during the pandemic as many schools prepare to resume classes virtually.

“Sacrifice earnings and career advancement to stay home. Hire a nanny, if you can afford it. Lean on elderly relatives. Enroll kids in private schools or expensive day care programs and risk exposing them or others to the disease,” reporter Chris Hubbuch writes.

Meanwhile, online schooling during a childcare crisis “could harm women’s careers, widen the gender pay gap and reduce the number of women serving in business leadership roles,” Shelley K. Mesch reports in a separate story.

Top Stories

Amber Arnold / Wisconsin State Journal Nadia Spencer feeds her 15-month-old daughter, Silvyana, as they prepare for a trip to the park with son Aidan, 7. Spencer, who was furloughed in March, doesn’t know when she will return to work or how she will help Aidan with his online schoolwork. “I’m very confused,” Spencer said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

No good options: As virus rages, working parents face tough choices — Wisconsin State Journal

Workforce equality could take step back as mothers balance work and child care — Wisconsin State Journal

80 percent of child care providers are back up and running, but finding care is still a struggle — WPR

The summer that wasn’t: COVID-19, virtual DNC dim Milwaukee’s moment in the sun — WPR

What experts say about how to interpret COVID-19 data like positive cases, deaths and hospitalizations — and what to avoid — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The wildcard in UW-Madison’s reopening plan: Student behavior — Wisconsin State Journal

Wisconsin jobless benefits began with $15 check — Beloit Daily News

Quotable

“The one way to help parents most is to get the virus under control … The countries that have done that have been able to open schools. There could be things like sending a check to parents to use on tutors or day care or whatever is needed, but Congress hasn’t shown much of an appetite for that. So it really just leaves parents on their own.” Claire Cain Miller of The New York Times

Data to note

Here are the latest visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths from our partners at WisContext.

Resilient Wisconsin

New mural project In central Wisconsin will offer grants to artists affected by COVID-19 — WPR

More cats and dogs are going home from local shelters, rescue groups during the pandemic — Green Bay Press Gazette

Under COVID, startup businesses come out of the gate adapting — Janesville Gazette

